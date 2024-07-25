Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,807 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,419 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

