Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,127 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,368,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.