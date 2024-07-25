Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Generation Bio worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

