Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

