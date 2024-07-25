Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Cumulus Media Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.59.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

