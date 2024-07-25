Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,660,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Frontline by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

FRO stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.71%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

