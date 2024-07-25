Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 101,940 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Superior Industries International worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.68 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

