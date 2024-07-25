Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,457 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,457 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $298.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.42 and a 200 day moving average of $261.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

