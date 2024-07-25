Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,458 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Northeast Bank worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.