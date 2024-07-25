Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,540 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after buying an additional 267,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

