Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 36,491 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,491 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

CCEP stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.