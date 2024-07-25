Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

