Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 82,441 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Green Dot worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.