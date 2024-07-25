Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 45,621 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.