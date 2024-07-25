Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $111.80

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.80, but opened at $105.00. Agilysys shares last traded at $108.55, with a volume of 49,483 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Agilysys Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 620,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $6,054,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

