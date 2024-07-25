AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Compass Point

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $10.25 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGNC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.97.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

