Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), reports. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

