Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,529,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

