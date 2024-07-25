Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

