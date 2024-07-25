Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,850,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,328 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

