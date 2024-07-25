Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

