Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

