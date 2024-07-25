American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

