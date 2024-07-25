Amphenol Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.