Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Trimmed by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 145,047 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

