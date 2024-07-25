Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 37.37%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.2 %

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

