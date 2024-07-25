ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.1 %
ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
