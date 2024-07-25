ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMOUR Residential REIT last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

