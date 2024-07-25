Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.12. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 75,325 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
