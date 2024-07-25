Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.12. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 75,325 shares changing hands.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.