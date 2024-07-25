Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up to $61.31

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.31, but opened at $63.18. Ball shares last traded at $62.80, with a volume of 358,808 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 143,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

