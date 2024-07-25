Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $27.05

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $27.80. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 209,790 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

