BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $95,702,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 467,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

NYSE BILL opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $127.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

