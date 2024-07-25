Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Celsius by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.