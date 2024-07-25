Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SLV stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.