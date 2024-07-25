Blair William & Co. IL Has $322,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $230.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

