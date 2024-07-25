Blair William & Co. IL Has $398,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.