Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 884 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flex were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

