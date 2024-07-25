Blair William & Co. IL Sells 413,139 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLBT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.