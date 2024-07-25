Blair William & Co. IL Sells 413,139 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of CLBT stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $13.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CLBT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.