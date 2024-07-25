Blair William & Co. IL Sells 560 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

