Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $717,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $60,383,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after buying an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.