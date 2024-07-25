Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.54

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$99.54 and last traded at C$98.95, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.
Bombardier Trading Down 3.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.99.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
