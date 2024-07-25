Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.54

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$99.54 and last traded at C$98.95, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Bombardier Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.