California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

CRC stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

