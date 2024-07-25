Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,158 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

