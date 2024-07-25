Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of CVE opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

