City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million.

City Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of City stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. City has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $124.68.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

