City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million.
Shares of City stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. City has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $124.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
