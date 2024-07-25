Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as high as $132.20 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 4930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

