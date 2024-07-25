Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as high as $132.20 and last traded at $132.18, with a volume of 4930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Colliers International Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colliers International Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.