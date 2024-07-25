Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

