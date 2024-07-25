Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
