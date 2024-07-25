Comcast’s (CMCSA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

