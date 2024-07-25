Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.