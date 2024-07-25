Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $743,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE CMC opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

