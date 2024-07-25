COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.74. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 204,003 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.23, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at COMPASS Pathways

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

